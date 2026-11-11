Folk Village maiden ghost dubbed “Dark Oh Eun-young” reveals an adorable 180-degree transformation after taking off her white mourning clothes

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] The surprising off-duty look of the Korean Folk Village maiden ghost, who drew attention under the nickname “Dark Oh Eun-young,” has been revealed, sparking a wave of interest online. Once the frightening ghost makeup—scary enough to make children cry—was removed, a completely different, lovable side emerged.

On the 11th, photos comparing the actor who plays the maiden ghost at the Korean Folk Village before and after makeup were posted on an online community, drawing attention.

In the photos, the maiden ghost appears with long black hair and dressed in pristine white mourning clothes. Her pale face, bizarre expression and eerie aura inspire fear.

But the actor looked completely different without the makeup. In another photo, they appear in a relaxed outfit—a plaid shirt and black pants—instead of the ghost costume. With their hair neatly tied back, they smile brightly at the camera outdoors and give a thumbs-up while taking part in a Shorts challenge. Their broad smile, with their eyes crinkled into crescents, and playful demeanor catch the eye. In another photo, they stand with both hands neatly clasped, creating a simple, innocent impression.

The terrifying maiden ghost who had been yelling at children was nowhere to be seen. The striking contrast between the ghost makeup and the actor’s everyday appearance prompted a flood of reactions online.

People who saw the photos expressed surprise at the actor’s unexpected charm, leaving comments such as, “Sis, I didn’t listen to you. Please come take me away,” “I guess I do like ghosts,” “Ridiculously cute,” “So cute,” and “Turns out they were adorable.”

Many also voiced support for the actor’s talent and abilities. One commenter wrote, “I always root for young people who work hard. I bet you’ll do well at anything you do,” while another cheered them on, saying, “Judging by your energy, you’d do well anywhere, not just here.”

Other comments included, “You have so much talent; I bet lots of people would watch if you did something like YouTube,” “The people who play the ghosts there seem to have all kinds of talents, like dancing, singing, taekwondo and folk games,” and “With your bright energy, I’m sure you’ll do well at whatever you do in the future.”

The Korean Folk Village’s so-called “ghost discipline” content had previously gained widespread popularity on social media. When parents shared concerns about their children’s picky eating, tantrums or habits, a maiden ghost would discipline the child through role-play. Scenes of children bursting into tears in front of the ghosts or admitting their mistakes became popular online, earning the maiden ghost the nickname “Dark Oh Eun-young.”

Recently, however, the content has faced allegations of child abuse amid concerns that it could frighten children excessively. Yongin City in Gyeonggi Province received a total of seven complaints alleging suspected child abuse in connection with the program, and one parent also formally reported it to the police. The actor who plays the ghost explained that they comfort the children to keep them from becoming too frightened and adjust the intensity of their performance depending on the situation.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.