Three years after Lee Sun-kyun’s death... Former police officer who leaked investigation information gets suspended prison term in appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A former police officer who leaked investigation information about the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, who died while under police investigation on suspicion of drug use, was also given a suspended prison sentence in the appeals trial.

According to legal circles on the 10th, the Incheon District Court’s Criminal Appeals Division 1-1, presided over by Judge Kim Young-wook, sentenced A, a police inspector in their 30s who formerly served with the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, to one year and two months in prison, suspended for two years—the same sentence as in the first trial. The court also ordered 80 hours of community service. A had been indicted on charges of disclosing official secrets and violating the Personal Information Protection Act.

Reporter B, who was also indicted on charges of providing another reporter with personal information related to the investigation that B had received from A, was likewise fined 5 million won, the same amount as in the original ruling.

The prosecution had appealed the first-instance ruling, arguing that the sentence was excessively lenient. The appeals court, however, rejected the prosecution’s appeal, saying, “In light of the various sentencing factors, the original sentence does not appear so lenient as to be unjust.”

A was indicted on charges of photographing an internal report on the progress of the investigation with a mobile phone and sending it to two reporters after allegations that Lee Sun-kyun had used drugs were first reported in the media in October 2023.

The report was said to contain sensitive personal information about people connected to Lee Sun-kyun’s drug case, including their names, occupations and criminal records.

The material was later passed on to another media outlet through a reporter who had received the report. Controversy erupted when an entertainment news outlet published photos of an edited version of the report, along with its contents, on December 28, 2023, the day after Lee Sun-kyun died.

The revelations caused a backlash because materials that should have been kept within the investigative agency had leaked to the media and were used in reporting even after the person at the center of the case had died.

A was dismissed from the police force over the case. A later filed a lawsuit against the chief of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency seeking to overturn the dismissal, but lost in both the first and second trials. A gave up the appeal to the Supreme Court, making the dismissal final.

After being registered as a criminal suspect on suspicion of drug use in October 2023, Lee Sun-kyun was summoned by police for questioning three times over roughly two months. Just days after his third questioning, on December 27 that year, he was found dead in a vehicle parked near Waryong Park in Seoul’s Jongno District, causing widespread shock.

Controversy over the police investigation and the leak of investigation information continued after Lee Sun-kyun’s death. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency asked the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency to investigate how the information had been leaked, and the latter investigated those involved, including after conducting searches and seizures at the Incheon agency.

Meanwhile, former prosecution investigator C, who was indicted on charges of passing police internal investigation information related to Lee Sun-kyun’s drug allegations to a reporter at a media outlet, is also standing trial separately. C was sentenced at the first trial to one year in prison, suspended for two years, and the appeal is currently underway.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.