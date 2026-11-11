“My husband was the first reporter to interview Choi Jung-hoon”... Park Jun-myun and Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon share an unexpected 10-year connection

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Jun-myun revealed her special connection with Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon, which has lasted for nearly 10 years. It drew particular attention when it came to light that Park’s husband was the reporter who first interviewed Choi before Jannabi became widely known to the public.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel “Park Jun-myun’s Shyness Around Strangers” posted footage of Jannabi’s Choi Jung-hoon appearing as a guest, making dumplings with Park and chatting with her.

That day, Park expressed her delight at Choi’s visit to her home and spoke about their long-standing connection.

“We also worked together on ‘Hot Singers.’ We met on that program with Choi Jung-hoon as the music director and me as a player,” Park said. “We had that connection, and there’s also the connection through my husband.”

Choi said, “You were the first person we ever did a music interview with,” adding, “You listened to our album and liked it so much that you became the first reporter to interview us.” Park joked, “Even now, he goes around feeling so proud that he was the first to interview us. My husband.”

Park Jun-myun’s husband, who is five years younger than her, is Jeong Jin-young, a novelist and former journalist. He also wrote “Silence Alert,” the novel on which the drama “Hush” is based.

“He has every reason to be proud. Back then, our music wasn’t as widely known as it is now. It was right when our first full-length album had just come out,” Choi explained. He continued, “That was the first interview we did after releasing our music,” recalling his special connection with Park’s husband, who remembered Jannabi’s early days.

Park was also a longtime fan of Jannabi. “I still remember it. I went to see them when they held a solo concert at Sangsang Madang in 2016,” she recalled. “Weren’t you wearing red when you performed then? I was completely smitten. I thought, ‘Wow, there was a band like this?’”

Choi also remembered the performance and was glad to see her, and the two shared how special it felt to have a connection that had lasted so long. Park said she had also attended Jannabi’s recent concert in person. “How can you be so amazing? Watching the show, I wondered if I deserved to enjoy such a luxury,” she said, showering the band with praise.

“Thirty thousand people came over three days. I was truly happy. I was happy while we were preparing, too, and I couldn’t believe the venue would be packed,” Choi said of the experience.

Park also shared a memorable thing Choi did while they were filming “Hot Singers.” “During filming, Choi Jung-hoon was going around picking up trash. He might not remember it, but I saw it clearly,” she said, praising him: “I wondered how someone could be so good-hearted as well as talented at music.” Choi modestly replied, “I guess I wanted to make a good impression a little. I’m not usually that conscientious,” prompting laughter.

“If I work with someone and take a liking to them, I pursue them to the end and make sure we build a relationship. Choi Jung-hoon is one of those people,” Park said, expressing her special affection for him.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.