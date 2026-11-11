Kim Kang-woo acts out grabbing his son by the collar for making his beloved wife suffer, warning, “Don’t make my woman suffer” (“Problem Child in House”)

[Jung An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Actor Kim Kang-woo said, “When the kids don’t listen to their mom, I tell them, ‘Don’t make my woman suffer,’” and even acted out grabbing his son by the collar, showing how devoted he is to his wife.

On the 11th, KBS2’s “Problem Child in House” released a preview of next week’s episode featuring Kim Kang-woo on its YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Kang-woo showed how devoted he is to his wife, saying, “We dated for eight years, and I’m in my 17th year of marriage, but I can’t do without my wife.” Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010.

When his wife asked, “Don’t I look like I’ve gained weight?”, Kim Kang-woo replied, “You’re so slender.” He was a caring husband who paid attention to how his wife was feeling.

He went on to say, “When the kids do something wrong, I tell them, ‘Don’t make my woman suffer,’” and acted out grabbing his son by the collar, leaving newlywed Kim Jong-kook impressed.

The newlywed Kim Jong-kook and Kim Kang-woo, in his 17th year of marriage, then faced off over who was the more devoted husband. When Kim Jong-kook said, “I do the dishes, clean, sort the recycling, and do the laundry,” Kim Kang-woo retorted, “I even cook on top of that,” surprising everyone.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.