Kim Soo-hyun avoids court photo line, enters privately through secret passage

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kim Soo-hyun took the stand as a witness in the criminal trial of Kim Se-ui, head of Hover Lab (Garo Sero Research Institute), who raised false allegations about him.

On the 11th, the 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung, held the first hearing in the trial of Kim Se-ui, who was indicted and detained on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, violations of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, and the Stalking Punishment Act.

Kim Soo-hyun arrived at the courthouse at around 1:40 p.m. that day, shortly before the trial began. Instead of using the main entrance, where reporters were waiting, he took a separate entrance to the courtroom. His testimony was heard behind closed doors.

The court reportedly decided to close the witness examination in light of the nature of the case, which includes charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.

At the hearing that day, Kim Se-ui’s side denied all the charges in the indictment. His lawyer argued that the allegations Kim Se-ui had raised were not false and that he had also verified the related information through the bereaved family and others.

Kim Se-ui also spoke directly, pleading that it was difficult to review materials or conduct further reporting while in detention. He then asked the court to grant him bail so he could fully contest the case with Kim Soo-hyun in court. Kim Se-ui applied for bail on the 8th of last month and is awaiting a decision.

Kim Se-ui is accused of raising dating rumors about Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron and spreading related allegations through YouTube broadcasts and press conferences from March to December last year. Investigators found that he had claimed the two dated for about six years, beginning when Kim Sae-ron was around 15 and still a minor.

He is also accused of disseminating false information by releasing edited screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations and audio files of Kim Sae-ron that are suspected of having been manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI).

He is also accused of releasing private photos of Kim Soo-hyun without his consent and threatening to disclose additional personal materials. Kim Se-ui was sent to trial while in detention last June on these and other charges.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun’s side has requested the removal of related YouTube videos posted by Hover Lab and a ban on their publication, and is awaiting the court’s decision.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.