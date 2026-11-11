‘Heart Signal 3’ star Park Ji-hyun steps out in a short skirt 100 days after giving birth, saying she heard ‘countless scoldings’

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Park Ji-hyun of ‘Heart Signal 3’ made her first outing 100 days after giving birth, showing off her unchanged beauty.

On the 11th, Park Ji-hyun posted several photos with the caption, “I went out on the day it had been exactly a month since I gave birth. It felt awkward to go out after putting on makeup and getting dressed up for the first time in almost 100 days, but for some reason, it was an even more special and enjoyable day.”

In the photos, Park Ji-hyun exuded such a pure and delicate aura that it was hard to believe she had given birth only 100 days earlier.

Showing off beauty no different from when she appeared on ‘Heart Signal 3,’ she drew attention with her unchanged looks, wearing a short skirt that revealed her long, shapely legs.

Park Ji-hyun also said, “I ended up going out without listening to the countless nagging remarks as I headed out—‘Shouldn’t you still be at home? Isn’t it too soon?’.”

Park Ji-hyun gained popularity after appearing on the dating reality show ‘Heart Signal 3,’ which aired on Channel A in 2020, as the woman who received all the male cast members’ votes.

She later married a businessman 16 years her senior in 2023, and last month welcomed her first son, three years after her wedding.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.