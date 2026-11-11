BTS left off after all... 2027 Coachella: Jisoo’s “first solo” appearance, NCT and BABYMONSTER set to take the stage

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The U.S.’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (hereafter Coachella), one of the world’s largest music festivals, has unveiled its 2027 lineup, but BTS, whose appearance had been discussed as a possibility, was ultimately left off.

On the 11th (Korea time), Coachella organizers released a poster featuring the 2027 performance lineup on their official social media accounts.

According to the poster, next year’s Coachella will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 9 to 11 and from April 16 to 18.

Pop stars Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA are listed as headliners. Daddy Yankee has also announced a special performance, rounding out the star-studded lineup.

What particularly stands out is BTS’s absence. The U.S. music trade publication HITS Daily Double previously reported that Golden Voice, Coachella’s promoter, was actively negotiating to include BTS in the 2027 lineup.

Expectations for BTS to perform at Coachella grew after it became known that Golden Voice CEO Paul Tollett had attended a BTS performance in person and met with HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

However, overseas media later reported that negotiations between the two sides over BTS’s appearance had broken down without an agreement. U.S. entertainment outlet TMZ also reported that Coachella had pushed for BTS to perform, but the deal did not come through.

With BTS’s name also absent from the official lineup released that day, it now appears increasingly likely that the group will not perform.

Several K-pop artists made the lineup in place of BTS. Five Korean acts are included, among them BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, NCT, BABYMONSTER, Leenalchi and Peggy Gou.

Jisoo took the Coachella stage as part of BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2023, and this time she will make her first appearance as a solo artist. Jisoo, Leenalchi and Peggy Gou will perform on April 9 and 16; NCT will perform on the 10th and 17th, and BABYMONSTER on the 11th and 18th.

Although BTS’s appearance fell through, a diverse range of Korean artists will take the stage at the global music festival, from Jisoo’s solo performance to K-pop boy and girl groups and a band rooted in traditional Korean music.

Coachella is a world-renowned music festival held every April in Indio, California, attracting a host of top global artists. K-pop acts have also continued to participate in recent years. BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella in 2019, then became the first Asian act to headline the festival in 2023. aespa performed in 2022; LE SSERAFIM and ATEEZ in 2024; and ENHYPEN in 2025. In 2026, BIGBANG, TAEMIN and KATSEYE, among others, will perform, demonstrating K-pop’s influence.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.