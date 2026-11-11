Kim Hyung-ja exposes senior actress: “She borrowed money for her husband’s hospital bills, then bought a new car... paid it back 20 years later”

[Sportschosun supremez, reporter] Actor Kim Hyung-ja said she lent 3 million won to a senior actress who was crying because she had no money for her husband’s hospital bills, and got it back a full 20 years later.

Kim Hyung-ja appeared on the recently aired MBN overcoming-stories program “While You Were Sick,” where she opened up about the money she earned during her heyday and what happened after she lent money to an acquaintance.

Kim Hyung-ja said that during her heyday, she “was showered with money.” She recalled, “I wore a bikini in the first commercial I filmed. My first fee was 1.7 million won, which was enough to buy an apartment in Jamsil at the time.”

She added, “After that, the commercial offers kept coming,” and said, “The first time I earned a lot of money, I bought my mother an apartment in Seocho-dong.”

Kim Hyung-ja also shared an anecdote about making a fortune through real estate investment, saying, “A shaman told me I would be showered with money three times.”

She surprised everyone by revealing, “I bought some land with the 5 million won I’d saved by working hard, after an acquaintance recommended it. Later, someone offered me 100 million won in cash for the land, so I sold it right away.”

She continued, “I wondered what the second windfall would be, and bought land in Jung-dong, Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. Then plans to build apartments there were finalized, and I struck it rich once again.”

Kim Hyung-ja said, “I became a building owner in my late 30s. I really made a lot of money back then.”

But she sounded bitter as she said, “Do you think any of that money is still left now?” She then recalled lending money to a senior actress in the past.

Kim Hyung-ja said, “A senior actress was crying, saying her husband had been rushed to the emergency room and admitted to the intensive care unit, and that she had no money for the hospital bills.” She added, “She asked me to lend her just 3 million won, so I handed it over.”

The senior actress promised at the time, “Thank you for saving me. I’ll make sure to pay you back before this program ends,” but reportedly did not return the money by the time the show ended.

Kim Hyung-ja revealed, “One day, that senior actress showed up in a new car. I was wondering how to bring it up, but when she saw me, she ran away.”

She went on to express her bitterness, saying, “I eventually got the money back 20 years later, but I came to hate her, too. We no longer see each other.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.