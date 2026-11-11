Cha Ye-ryun finally deletes group-buy link... SNS “behind-the-scenes moves” continue

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Cha Ye-ryun has drawn attention after deleting even her existing group-buy links from her SNS profile amid allegations of school violence.

As of the 11th, links for group buys of kimchi-jjim and aprons that Cha Ye-ryun had been running are no longer on her SNS profile. Only a link to her personal YouTube channel remains.

The group-buy links had been operating without a separately announced deadline, and their removal without any advance notice has also drawn attention to the reason behind it. However, the specific reason for deleting the links has not been confirmed, and it is also unknown whether her contract with the company in question has been terminated. The company has not issued any official statement.

This is not the first time changes to Cha Ye-ryun’s SNS have been noticed. On the 6th, changes to her account included the disappearance of her Instagram profile picture and a decrease in the number of existing posts, drawing attention. This time, the removal of her existing group-buy links as well has brought even more attention online.

These changes have drawn notice amid the recent school violence allegations surrounding Cha Ye-ryun.

On the 29th of last month, a post appeared on an online community alleging bullying, including verbal abuse and physical assault during middle school, by a female actress born in 1985. Based on the personal details and career history included in the post, Cha Ye-ryun was identified online as the person at the center of the allegations.

Her agency, HB Entertainment, immediately denied the claims, calling them “completely unfounded.” Access to the original exposé post was blocked as a temporary measure under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, but the dispute over the related claims continued afterward.

Conflicting claims emerged: Netizens claiming to have worked at hair salons, golf courses and restaurants in the past posted in succession about Cha Ye-ryun’s attitude, while a piano instructor who said she had taught Cha during her early days as a rookie shared positive stories about her. With conflicting accounts continuing to circulate online, the controversy shows little sign of dying down.

Her agency also warned of a strong response in an additional statement on the 4th. The agency said, “We view seriously the reckless false claims made from behind the shield of anonymity and the excessive personal attacks directed at the actress’s family,” and warned that it would take legal action without leniency.

The production team of a YouTube channel featuring Cha Ye-ryun also announced that it had stopped making some videos available and closed the comment sections to prevent the spread of malicious comments.

With her agency maintaining that the school violence allegations are unfounded and warning of legal action, attention continues as changes to Cha Ye-ryun’s SNS profile, posts and even group-buy links are noticed one after another.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.