An idol digs into their own pocket to give fans gifts... NCT’s Haechan makes a bold Pepero Day gesture

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Haechan of the group NCT Dream showed his exceptional love for fans by giving them mobile gift vouchers worth a whopping 2.5 million won to mark Pepero Day on November 11.

On the 11th, a post titled “An idol sent fans gift vouchers worth 2.5 million won via Bubble so they could eat Pepero” appeared on an online community.

The post was about Haechan. That day, through a fan communication platform, Haechan gave fans a warm message—“Enjoy something tasty for Pepero Day”—along with as many as 50 vouchers worth 50,000 won each, redeemable at convenience stores and cosmetics shops. The total came to 2.5 million won, an extraordinary show of love for fans that left people amazed.

Fans who received the unexpected gifts also began sharing proof of them. They have been buying various products, including Pepero, with the vouchers Haechan sent and posting photos of their purchases on social media to express their gratitude.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.