Sean prepared a 20.11 million won check for his wife Jung Hye-young instead of luxury goods: his Pepero Day style 15 years ago

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Sean revealed a special Pepero Day gift he had prepared 15 years ago for his wife, actress Jung Hye-young. The story behind the check bearing a whopping 20,111,111 won touched many.

On the 11th, Sean shared photos on social media of the check he had prepared in the past for his wife Jung Hye-young and the donation records, along with the caption, “It’s already been 15 years.”

The photos showed a check for 20,111,111 won, issued on November 11, 2011. Sean drew attention for having the check issued at the special moment of 11:11:11 a.m. on November 11, 2011.

Sean explained, “Hye-young gave me four children, including our youngest, Ha El, who was born 15 years ago,” and, “It was a special gift I prepared for Hye-young to celebrate the special millennium Pepero Day, which comes once every thousand years.”

He added, “A check for 20,111,111 won, issued at 11:11:11 a.m. on November 11, 2011,” and said, “I donated it in Hye-young’s name to the Purme Foundation to help build Korea’s first children’s rehabilitation hospital.”

Instead of giving his wife expensive luxury goods or jewelry, he chose to donate in her name to help children in need.

Sean’s special gift bore even more meaningful fruit five years later. He said, “Five years later, Korea’s first children’s rehabilitation hospital was completed and opened on April 28, 2016,” and added, “This year, the hospital marked its 10th anniversary.”

He went on to say, “It is said that 700,000 children with disabilities came and received rehabilitation treatment over the 10 years,” and expressed his affection for his wife, saying, “Hye-young became a special gift to all those children.” He ended his post with the greeting, “Happy Pepero Day!”

The story of how the special gift he prepared for his wife 15 years ago went on to bring hope to countless children has touched online users as well.

Sean and Jung Hye-young married in 2004 and have two sons and two daughters. Since their marriage, they have continued to donate and volunteer, earning affection as one of the entertainment industry’s leading philanthropic couples. Sean has been at the forefront of various charitable efforts, including supporting the construction and operation of a children’s rehabilitation hospital and improving the living conditions of descendants of independence patriots.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.