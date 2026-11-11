Song Ga-in Eats Like This Yet Stays ‘45kg and Skin-and-Bones’? She Shows Off an Epic Fan-Gift Lunchbox

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Song Ga-in showed off a lunchbox gift brimming with her fans’ heartfelt care, revealing her extraordinary love for them.

On the 11th, Song Ga-in posted a photo on her social media account with the message, “Thank you today, too. I love you, Again.”

The photo showed a lovingly prepared lunchbox that the fandom Again had put together for Song Ga-in. The food, which filled the table and looked delicious, also conveyed the care her fans had put into preparing it, adding warmth.

The lunchbox particularly caught the eye with its generous spread of neatly prepared dishes, including kimchi, boiled pork and various seasoned vegetables. The fans’ thoughtfulness also stood out in details such as providing four kinds of fruit to enjoy after the meal. Their special affection for Song Ga-in was clear in the gift they had lovingly prepared themselves.

Song Ga-in, in turn, thanked her fans for their gift. In an earlier post, she had also shared a photo of the lunchbox they sent and expressed her gratitude. The fans’ steady support, and Song Ga-in’s care in acknowledging it, make for a heartwarming sight.

Song Ga-in has previously said that dieting once brought her weight down to 44kg. More recently, she said, “When I was doing ‘Miss Trot,’ I was having a hard time and dropped to 42kg, but now I’m 45kg.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.