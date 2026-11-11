Karina speaks out over Han Su-a ‘using their friendship for clout’ controversy: “I hope no one was hurt”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Karina of the group aespa spoke out after some fans criticized her close friend Han Su-a for publicly discussing their special friendship.

Karina posted a message on a fan communication platform on the 11th, saying, “I thought long and hard about whether to say something, but MY (the fan club), the members, my family, and my friends are all so precious to me, and I hope no one gets hurt.”

She said, “My love isn’t tilted toward just one side, and I think I receive as much love as I give.” She continued, “I’m happy to be loved so much, and because I don’t take that happiness lightly, I hope no blame is directed at anyone.” Karina added, “Let’s keep seeing each other for a long, long time and sharing for a long, long time. Our story,” expressing her affection for her fans.

Earlier, on the 10th, Han Su-a appeared on the YouTube channel ‘There Are Letters Between Us’ and shared details about her special friendship with her close friend Karina.

That day, Han Su-a said, “I saw Karina almost every day for a year,” and revealed just how close they were: “I asked Karina when she felt she had gotten close to me, and she said, ‘When I showered with you?’”

Han Su-a also admitted that she had felt cautious about publicly discussing her friendship with Karina.

After the broadcast, some fans voiced their displeasure in comments on Han Su-a’s social media, writing things like, “Stop using her fame” and “Is being Karina’s friend all you have to brag about?”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.