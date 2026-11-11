'Park Sung-kwang’s wife' Lee Sol-i sets the record straight on divorce rumors, then shares a sweet ‘Honey♥’ moment

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, who dismissed divorce rumors, shared an update through her steady stream of lovey-dovey Instagram posts.

On the 11th, Lee Sol-i showed off a stylish date look, pairing a glamorous fur outerwear piece with cute long boots.

She stepped out in an outfit brimming with fall vibes and enjoyed a meal at an upscale restaurant, drawing attention by adding the affectionate caption, “Honey...♥”

Earlier, in June, Lee Sol-i posted about differences in values, saying, “I’m 39. There’s a past I want to erase,” and unexpectedly found herself in hot water. Rumors of discord with her husband, Park Sung-kwang, and of divorce spread rapidly among some online users.

In response to a blunt question about whether they had divorced, Lee Sol-i directly drew the line and immediately set the record straight.

She dismissed the rumors, explaining, “The past I want to erase is just a little hook to draw people in as I express my thoughts,” and, “Even so, I ended it on a positive note by saying that love is embracing those differences.”

The couple attended singer KCM’s wedding together early this month, offering their congratulations with bright smiles and showing that their affection remains as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang, who is seven years her senior, in 2020. She earned widespread affection by sharing their newlywed life on the SBS variety show ‘Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.’

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.