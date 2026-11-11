‘Chungju Man’ Kim Seon-tae Speaks Out Amid Rumors He Founded an Entertainment Agency: “A Company for Content Production”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] YouTuber Kim Seon-tae, known as ‘Chungju Man,’ denied rumors that he was setting up an entertainment agency.

A media outlet reported on the 11th that Chungju Man had completed registration of ST Studio Co., Ltd., where he serves as CEO, as a pop culture and arts planning business in Chungcheongbuk-do the previous day.

ST Studio, established on March 6, lists Kim Seon-tae as an inside director. The first item among its stated business purposes is “the operation of entertainment and talent agencies.” Its business purposes also include the production and distribution of digital content, as well as the production and distribution of broadcast programs and films. The outlet therefore reported that Kim had established a business structure that would allow him to operate an entertainment agency.

Kim Seon-tae denied the rumors that he was setting up an entertainment agency. He said it was a company for producing YouTube content, not an entertainment agency. In a phone interview with a media outlet, Kim explained, “It’s a company that produces YouTube content, not an entertainment agency. It seems the business category was classified that way while the tax accountant was organizing the relevant paperwork.”

Kim Seon-tae joined the civil service as a Grade 9 official in 2016 and handled public relations for Chungju City Hall. Using the persona ‘Chungju Man,’ he grew the subscriber base of Chungju’s official YouTube channel to around 970,000 and brought it into the spotlight. He left public service in February after being formally released from his post. He has since launched a personal YouTube channel and remains active there.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.