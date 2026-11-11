Tei Suffered Full-Body Burns During Thailand Trip: “Vomited, Fainted and Returned to Korea in a Wheelchair” (“Knowing Sister-in-law”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Na Yoon-kwon addressed same-sex dating rumors involving Tei.

On the 11th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Hyungsoo is K.Will” under the title “ ‘The Idea of a Second Child Is Gone’: Real Talk About Raising a Son the Size of a Giant Yellowtail.”

After meeting Na Yoon-kwon, K.Will brought up the dating rumors with Tei, saying, “Didn’t a dating rumor come out? It became the most talked-about same-sex scandal in our country.”

Na Yoon-kwon recalled, “When Tei had been hosting a radio show for a long time, I went on as a guest. Neither of us had any friends in the entertainment industry, so we’d chat at a café for about two to three hours before leaving. I’d never traveled abroad, but at the time Tei’s agency CEO had an acquaintance in Thailand. This person owned an island and took us out on a yacht, and we were treated lavishly.”

Na Yoon-kwon said, “Apparently, even locals in Thailand don’t go outside from noon to 2 p.m. because the sun is so strong. But with the wind blowing, he didn’t realize how hot it was. He wanted to get a tan, so he fell asleep on the moving yacht with only his face covered. In the car, he suddenly broke out in a cold sweat and said he couldn’t see. He vomited in the bathroom, and everything went haywire. He even fainted.” He added, “When I found out what was wrong, he had second-degree burns all over his body,” astonishing those who heard the story.

Na Yoon-kwon said, “We went to a hospital in Thailand, where they wrapped his whole body in alcohol-soaked bandages. When someone gets badly burned, their skin dries out and becomes brittle. Their body stiffens, making it hard even to straighten up. In that condition, I wheeled him out of the airport.” He added, “There were even rumors going around that Tei had undergone sex-reassignment surgery,” prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.