Momoland’s JooE: Is that really the same person?... Is it the effect of a nose job, or a dramatically changed look?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] JooE of the group Momoland drew attention after sharing an update with a vibe markedly different from her past appearances as the group marked its 10th debut anniversary.

On the 11th, JooE posted several photos on her social media along with the message, “Momoland’s 10th anniversary. I love you, Merry.”

The photos showed JooE looking fresh and youthful in Momoland’s early days, as well as her more mature appearance today.

At the time of her debut, JooE won the public’s affection with her chubby cheeks, cute vibe and lively charm.

By contrast, ten years on, she exuded a different vibe with a more polished and mature look.

In particular, online users focused on comparisons between her past and present photos. Her dramatically changed appearance caught their attention, and interest also centered on the changes in JooE’s looks.

JooE previously made headlines when she personally revealed that she had undergone nose surgery. Appearing on the MBC variety show “Radio Star” in 2017, she said, “I had a nose job,” and added, “It’s sad that it doesn’t show. I even had cartilage taken from my ears, but people still don’t recognize me,” drawing laughs. At the time, the effects of the nose surgery were not particularly noticeable, but ten years later, it blends in more naturally, and she shows off a more mature look.

Meanwhile, Momoland is set to return as a full group for its 10th debut anniversary. Its agency, Inyeon Entertainment, announced on the 10th, “Momoland (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin and Nancy) will release a single album, ‘Still Valid,’ to mark the group’s 10th debut anniversary.”

Since debuting in 2016, Momoland has won widespread love for its highly addictive music and unique energy, with songs such as “BBoom BBoom,” “BAAM” and “Wonderful Love.” The group’s activities slowed from 2022, but it announced a return to activities after joining its current agency last April. Fans are eagerly anticipating what the members, reunited for their 10th debut anniversary, will look like when they meet them again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.