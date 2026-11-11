Seo In-young Gives Up on Diet After Saying She’d Get Abs: “Asked Her Stylist to Cover Her Up”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Seo In-young has given up dieting.

On the 11th, a video titled “Seo In-young’s Most Grueling Part-Time Job Yet: Cleaning Up Poop for 8 Hours, Revealed for the First Time” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

Seo In-young decided to try working as a zookeeper for the day. After diligently cleaning up rhino dung, she headed to lunch. As she tucked into a huge meal in the cafeteria, the production crew asked, “Aren’t you eating too much?” The zookeepers also remarked, “Didn’t you say earlier that you had no appetite?”

After polishing off a bowl of rice, Seo In-young said, “I told my stylist, ‘I’m planning to get abs, so it’s okay to show some skin,’ but yesterday I called her again and said, ‘I’m not going to have abs, so cover me up completely.’” Her confession prompted laughter.

After the meal, she went to look after the capybaras. The zookeeper explained their nature, saying, “These guys are pacifists. They don’t fight unnecessarily or anything.” Seo In-young said, “I want to live like that. I’ve fought too much for no reason,” eliciting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.