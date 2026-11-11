Eyewitness account emerges of Tak Jae-hoon’s happy family trip before his divorce... “I saw him on a plane”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Tak Jae-hoon appeared flustered as he talked about a trip to the Philippines with his family before his divorce.

On the 11th, actress Jang Seo-hee appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel Noback Tak Jae-hoon, trading unreserved banter with Tak Jae-hoon and Shin Kyu-jin.

Jang Seo-hee said, “Since I was coming here today, I thought I should know a little about the two of you, so I looked you up,” adding, “Mr. Tak is so famous, and it seems Mr. Shin has been through a lot.”

When Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Do you know anything about me?”, Jang Seo-hee replied, “I know a lot. Country Kkokko.” Tak asked again, “Do you know anything about me personally?” and Shin Kyu-jin also prompted her, saying, “Like rumors or something.”

Jang Seo-hee then bluntly asked, “Rumors? That you like young women?” sending the set into fits of laughter.

Later, as if a memory had suddenly come back to her, Jang Seo-hee revealed her special connection with Tak Jae-hoon, saying, “I actually met you a long time ago.”

“You went to the Philippines on a family trip once, didn’t you? I saw you on the plane,” she said, adding wistfully, “You looked so close-knit back then,” drawing laughs.

When memories of his family from before the divorce were suddenly brought up, Tak Jae-hoon covered his face and could not hide his embarrassment.

When Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Was that quite a long time ago?”, Jang Seo-hee said, “I think you went with your mother,” then added, “I couldn’t go up and say hello. You were on a very close-knit trip with your family.” She once again emphasized how close-knit they had seemed, then tactfully let her sentence trail off.

Tak Jae-hoon searched his memory and said, “I think so,” then added, “That was a really long time ago. About 20 years?” drawing more laughter.

Tak Jae-hoon married in 2001 and had a son and a daughter. The couple divorced by mutual agreement in 2015.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.