Is she really Lee Chun-soo’s daughter? They said she didn’t look like her dad, but now she’s auditioning with a doll-like look and a prominent nose bridge

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Is she really Lee Chun-soo’s daughter? They said she didn’t look like her dad, but now she’s auditioning with a doll-like look and a prominent nose

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Shim Haeun, wife of former soccer player Lee Chun-soo, drew attention by sharing a surprising update about her youngest daughter, Ju-yul.

On the 11th, Shim Haeun posted several photos with the caption, “We went to an audition~ She’s the youngest, but she’s in the master class~~ She must have been really nervous, but she stayed calm and greeted everyone so nicely. I praised her for it~~”

In the photos, the youngest daughter, Ju-yul, caught the eye with her confident yet composed demeanor at the audition, despite her young age.

Looking just like her mother, a former model, she showed off her enviable proportions, finely defined features, and striking nose bridge, already exuding the presence of a kids’ model and promising child actress.

Lee Chun-soo previously spoke about his youngest daughter, Ju-yul, on television and in the media, saying, “The twins don’t look like me. They’re really pretty. They got all the good things. I think their genes went a little more toward their mom’s side.” He made headlines for showing his doting-dad side and acknowledging their mother’s “superior genes.”

Lee Chun-soo married Shim Haeun, a former model, in 2012. They welcomed their first daughter, Ju-eun, in 2013, and twins Tae-gang and Ju-yul in 2020.

Ju-yul has recently been keeping busy with activities including kids’ modeling and public service ad shoots.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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SuHyun, Kim
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