'Remarried' Season 22 Ok-sun and Kyung-su speak out over allegations of treating their daughter differently: “Why do you only hang out with your son?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The Season 22 couple Ok-sun and Kyung-su from “Class A Jang Young-ran” have spoken out about allegations that they discriminate against their daughter.

On the 11th, a video titled “The rock-bottom life of ‘I’m Solo’ Season 22’s Ok-sun, who even went through a lawsuit to establish paternity as a single mother; her miraculous story of turning her life around revealed for the first time” was posted on the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran.”

Jang Young-ran headed to the home of Season 22 Ok-sun and Kyung-su. Ok-sun had been raising her son on her own, while Kyung-su was raising his daughter. They met on the Season 22 Divorced Singles special of SBS Plus’s “I’m Solo” and became a married couple.

As Jang Young-ran looked around their home, she took an interest in the accessories and asked, “You have so much jewelry. Who gave it to you?” Ok-sun said, “My in-laws gave me some.”

She said they used as their wedding ring the matching ring Kyung-su had given her while they were dating. Ok-sun said, “I got the matching ring early, just a month into our relationship. It was so expensive that I turned it down. It wasn’t because of the money, but I thought, ‘He really cares about me this much.’ We used it as our wedding ring.”

During the interview, a call suddenly came in from her daughter. Speaking about his daughter, Kyung-su said, “The tricky thing is that she’s in the upper elementary grades, so I’m not comfortable showing her face. But people ask, ‘Why are only the three of you hanging out?’” Ok-sun also lamented, “I really don’t know what to do.”

Kyung-su said, “We deliberately leave her out, for her sake. She might resent us when she grows up.” Jang Young-ran agreed, saying, “It’s a sensitive time because she’s going through adolescence.”

Ok-sun said, “That’s exactly what we’re dealing with. She says she’s fine with it now, but I thought she might resent us when she’s in middle school and ask, ‘Why did you leave images of me up?’ So we told her, ‘Let’s think about it again when you’re old enough to express what you want,’ and we’re keeping her face hidden for now.” Kyung-su joked, “We might be able to do something for her later on.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.