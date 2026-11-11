Kim Dong-hyun’s apartment, bought for 10 billion won, plunges to 8.8 billion won: “Big losses in crypto, too” (‘GreeGura’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Gu-ra of ‘GreeGura’ commented on Kim Dong-hyun’s apartment purchase.

On the 11th, a video titled ‘Our Neighborhood Public Sentiment Report, Episode 8: Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘GreeGura.’

Speaking about Apgujeong Hyundai Apartment, Kim Gu-ra said, “I heard Kim Dong-hyun bought it for 10 billion won. He got 5 billion won from the homeowner and put up 5 billion won of his own.” Showing interest in the apartment’s redevelopment, Kim Gu-ra said, “If Kim Dong-hyun paid 10 billion won to buy it, wasn’t he expecting it to be worth 20 billion won in 10 years? Otherwise, why buy it? Wouldn’t you have to expect it to be worth at least 15 billion won in 10 years?”

An expert said, “Recently, it has fallen to as low as 8.8 billion won because of the tax burden.” Kim Gu-ra lamented, “Kim Dong-hyun also took a loss on crypto last time, and his investment timing seems a little off,” adding, “There will be ups and downs here as time goes by, but given its scarcity, I think it will trend upward.”

The expert also said, “I think once you buy a home, you hold on to it for 10 years anyway. There’s no need to get worked up over a brief dip right now.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.