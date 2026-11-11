Is that really Yeo Jin-goo? His physique has changed beyond recognition in a “bulk-up” update 11 months after enlisting

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yeo Jin-goo, who is serving in the military as a Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) soldier, is drawing attention with his sturdier physique and changed appearance.

A photo taken with Yeo Jin-goo was recently posted on the personal social media account of U.S. judge Kirsten Brunson. It is a welcome update from Yeo, who enlisted last December, about 11 months ago.

In the photo, Yeo is wearing a military uniform and standing beside Brunson as they look at the camera. He flashes a bright smile and makes a finger heart, looking relaxed.

What especially catches the eye is how much his physique has changed since before he enlisted. Yeo commands attention with broad shoulders and a thicker upper body that show even through his uniform. His more solidly built frame, short military haircut and seemingly healthy tan give him an even more masculine air.

It is a different side of him from the gentle, boyish charm he has shown in his past projects. Seeing Yeo look even more robust through military service is a welcome sight.

The photo is reportedly from Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. Brunson said she met Yeo after attending the 26th Korean Military English Speech Contest, held recently at Camp Humphreys, as a judge.

Yeo served as the emcee at the event. He reportedly hosted the occasion, where Korean military personnel and cadets delivered English speeches on the significance of the ROK-U.S. alliance.

Brunson described meeting Yeo as a special experience and also revealed that she was a fan, saying she had long enjoyed his performances in the dramas The Crowned Clown and Hotel Del Luna.

Yeo was selected to serve as a KATUSA last December and enlisted for active duty. KATUSA soldiers are members of the Korean military assigned to U.S. Forces Korea who carry out duties related to combined ROK-U.S. operations, among others. Yeo is currently continuing his military service and is scheduled to be discharged in June 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.