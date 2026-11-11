Kany Diabaté Ahn (Kany), embroiled in a racism controversy, faced opposition to her marriage... Mother-in-law: “Could they just keep dating?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Dancer Kany said she faced opposition from her in-laws when she got married.

On the 11th, a video titled “Kany Gets an Earful from Her Mother-in-Law While Learning to Make Korean Kimchi the Right Way (+ Story of Opposition to Their Marriage Revealed for the First Time)” was posted on Kany’s YouTube channel.

Kany decided to learn her mother-in-law’s kimchi recipe. Kany said she was first introduced to her in-laws on the day they were making kimchi for the winter. Her mother-in-law said, “The whole family had gathered to make kimchi, and I deliberately brought her over. She’d be scared if they opposed it or whatever, wouldn’t she? She came when there were lots of people around and got their votes.”

Kany recalled, “I didn’t know I was going to meet my mother-in-law then. We went on a trip, and suddenly they said, ‘Shall we meet my parents?’ Then I met the whole family that day.” Her mother-in-law said, “But Kany was so good to my mother. So my mom actually took a liking to her and was really fond of her.”

Kany and her spouse reportedly faced opposition to their marriage. Her mother-in-law candidly said, “I felt some pressure, actually. I was worried we wouldn’t be able to communicate. So I said, ‘Couldn’t you just keep dating?’” Kany said, “I can understand it in a way. It must have felt very unfamiliar, especially to my mom’s generation. Still, I know myself. I was sure they would like me if they met me.”

Recently, when asked, “What fruit do you like?” Kany said, “Honestly, Black people all like watermelon. Black people like watermelon, chicken and Fanta,” and became embroiled in a racism controversy. Watermelon and fried chicken are among the most prominent racist images historically used in American society to demean and ridicule Black people. Kany apologized, saying, “I understand that racial stereotypes have a painful history in the United States. I sincerely regret the hurt caused by my words.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.