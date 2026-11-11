Go Kyung-pyo has gained weight again, and his face looks fuller... “I’m back up to 90 kg”

Photo: YouTube screen capture

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo made headlines after candidly revealing that his weight had climbed to 90 kg following a trip to London.

On the 11th, Go Kyung-pyo appeared on the YouTube channel VIVO TV and talked with Song Eun-i and Kim Sook about dieting and weight management.

When dieting came up that day, Song Eun-i mentioned Go Kyung-pyo, saying, “There’s someone whose before-and-after transformation is really clear.”

Song Eun-i, who worked with Go Kyung-pyo on the tvN variety show Sixth Sense, recalled, “His face looked different every week of filming. But on the last day of filming, he showed up looking slim again.”

Go Kyung-pyo has previously been singled out several times as an actor whose appearance changes dramatically before and after dieting. Now synonymous with the “before and after payday” transformation, he shows off a sharp jawline and handsome looks while working on projects, but during breaks, his fuller appearance and happy smile have made headlines for their approachable charm.

Song Eun-i said, “While he had a bob throughout filming, I thought, ‘He has a Choi Yang-rak vibe,’ but once he got a proper haircut, an actor’s face emerged,” drawing laughs.

Go Kyung-pyo was then connected by phone. When Kim Sook asked, “Are you the happy Kyung-pyo or the unhappy Kyung-pyo right now?”, he candidly replied, “I’m carrying extra weight right now.”

Speaking about the final day of filming Sixth Sense, Go Kyung-pyo said, “I had lost about 4 kg, and then I went to London.” He put the weight back on after returning from the trip.

When Song Eun-i and Kim Sook reacted with surprise, saying, “There’s nothing to eat in London, though,” Go Kyung-pyo said, “It was really delicious,” then explained, “Britain doesn’t have much in the way of traditional food. So I think restaurants from other countries have really flourished there.” He added, “So I came back having hit 90 kg again,” drawing laughs.

Go Kyung-pyo also shared how he manages his weight as an actor, adjusting it depending on the project. He said, “If a role calls for me to look good, I lose weight until I’m in the low 80s or even in the 70s.”

He made a strong impression by offering a hard-hitting piece of wisdom in response to the story of a rookie actor struggling between dieting and their appetite: “Nothing is impossible. You just haven’t done it until you succeed.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.