John Park’s unexpected reaction to rave reviews for ‘McDonald’s Rap’: “I’m scared I’m so overrated”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer John Park opened up about his honest feelings on the “McDonald’s Rap,” which has been making waves online.

On the 11th, a video titled “John Park’s True Feelings About the McDonald’s Rap” was released on the YouTube channel TEO. Rapper Nucksal appeared in the video and talked with John Park.

That day, John Park admitted, “Recently, after I did the McDonald’s Rap and it went viral, I got really scared.” He said, “Not for a single moment did I do it to be funny. I never even thought it would become such a big topic.” But Nucksal pressed him, saying, “Don’t lie. You gave it your all.” John Park stressed, “Of course I gave it my all. I respect hip-hop, so I can’t do this half-heartedly or make it funny just to mock it, can I? I gave it 100%. ”

Even so, he put himself down, saying, “But in my opinion, the result of giving it 100% is way below par. I shouldn’t rap. It’s too dangerous.”

John Park also brought up the reactions from netizens who praised his rapping. He said, “I saw a comment saying, ‘90% can be handled at John Park’s level.’” When Nucksal pointed it out, John Park jokingly replied, “That was wrong. About 95% can be handled,” drawing laughs.

He also shared another comment: “Rappers should be grateful that John Park went on ‘Superstar K’ instead of ‘Show Me The Money.’” Nucksal also laughed at the reaction.

John Park also revealed that he had written the lyrics for the McDonald’s Rap himself. “I worked really hard on them. I spent more time on them than on the lyrics for my album,” he confessed. Nucksal noted how John Park linked “Money” from “Show Me The Money” with “Flurry” from “McFlurry” to make a rhyme. Nucksal highly praised John Park’s rapping, saying he had made fine use of the beat as well, rather than simply matching the ends of words.

Nucksal said, “You’d have to be a total scammer to know that detail,” and wondered if John Park was deliberately hiding his rapping ability. John Park explained, “I didn’t do it on purpose. It just turned out that way as I went along.”

John Park repeatedly stressed that the high praise for his rapping was actually a burden. He opened up, saying, “What I want to say is, I’m just really overrated, and that scares me,” and added, “People keep telling me I’m good, so I don’t want to disappoint them. I’m also worried that the rappers I really admire might think badly of me when they see me.”

Nucksal responded, “That comment makes me even angrier,” then offered some down-to-earth advice, saying, “No one takes the idea of John Park rapping that seriously,” drawing laughs.

When John Park later asked what he should do to get better at rapping, Nucksal advised, “First, you have to put out a song. There’s no point in writing a lot of verses. You can take it to the next level when you make a complete song.” He continued, “There are rappers who write verses well, but not many who write choruses well. A rapper who can write a good chorus is a true musician.”

Nucksal even suggested to John Park, “Could you do a rap feature on my track?” Faced with the unexpected offer, John Park repeatedly declined, saying, “Please don’t. No. I can’t,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, John Park recently made waves online with a rap video related to McDonald’s. Known for his smooth vocals, he earned unexpected praise by performing the rap with a serious attitude.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.