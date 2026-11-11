KCM asks to share a bed 11 months after the birth of his third child... Wife shuts him down: “We’re not having a fourth” (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer KCM moved viewers and made them laugh by revealing his heartfelt wish to spend time alone with his wife for the first time in nine months.

The KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman, which aired on the 11th, featured an episode titled “All Right, Let’s Go! Toward Happiness.”

After a long period in which he had been unable to reveal that he had a wife and three children, KCM held a wedding ceremony and then went on a honeymoon with his family.

KCM and his family arrived in Cebu City, Philippines, with his two daughters and youngest son, and were left speechless by the scale of their ultra-luxurious hotel. Their bedroom in particular had a romantic atmosphere, with countless roses arranged across the bed and a pair of mandarin ducks placed there.

KCM’s wife, Bang Yewon, confessed, “It was something I’d only seen in dramas. I was taken aback because it was decorated with that kind of wedding-night atmosphere.”

KCM expressed his affection for his wife, saying, “Don’t people have a romantic ideal of what a honeymoon should be? I did my best to prepare.”

But even amid their happy honeymoon, they faced a practical concern. Since the family had to split up between two rooms, KCM cautiously asked the children, “Can’t the three of you sleep together? Let me sleep in the same room as Mom for once today—it’s been nine months.”

It was KCM’s heartfelt request after having to sleep in a separate room from his wife for a full nine months. But his wife responded, “We’re not having a fourth, are we?” making everyone laugh.

Looking embarrassed, KCM lowered his head and said, “What are you talking about?” Meanwhile, his second daughter, Seoyeon, gave her father a tender look and showed that she wanted to sleep with him, leaving KCM in a difficult spot.

KCM and his wife, Bang Yewon, held their wedding ceremony last month. The couple had their first daughter, Suyeon, while they were dating in 2012, but various circumstances, including KCM’s military service and business failure, kept them from holding a wedding and revealing that they had a family for a long time.

They later became legally married by registering their marriage in 2021, and had their second daughter in 2022. In December last year, they welcomed their third child, a son, completing their family of five.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.