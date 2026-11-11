Kwaktube addresses ‘10 billion won net worth’ rumors, spends freely on his 7-month-old son: “I don’t hold back” (The Return of Superman)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Travel YouTuber Kwaktube, who has 2.16 million subscribers, showed his deep affection for his 7-month-old son, Taesan, and shared his everyday life as a new dad.

On KBS2’s variety show ‘The Return of Superman,’ which aired on the 11th, Kwaktube attended a class at a cultural center with his son, Taesan.

That day, Kwaktube explained why he had brought his son to the cultural center: “My wife and I are both from outside Seoul, so we don’t have many friends here. I hope Taesan will have lots of friends in Seoul.”

He went on to say, “I think you need to develop social skills from a young age. He should get better at talking to people, too,” expressing his wish to help his son develop those skills.

At the cultural center, Taesan approached the children he was meeting for the first time without being shy, showing an unusual knack for making friends. Seeing him eagerly approach the other children—unlike his dad—Kwaktube smiled fondly.

“He’s sociable, unlike his dad,” Kwaktube said, gazing fondly at his son.

Watching Taesan excitedly look toward his teacher, Kwaktube was reminded of his own childhood. “I was poor. I didn’t have much growing up,” he admitted. “So I think I buy Taesan everything without holding back.”

In effect, his memories of financial hardship in childhood have led to his boundless love for his son. The heartfelt wish of a father who wants his son, at least, to enjoy all the things he himself never got to experience struck an emotional chord.

Kwaktube married his wife, a civil servant who is five years his junior, in a private ceremony at a hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on October 11 last year. He later announced the birth of his son on the 24th of last March and received many congratulations.

At the time, Kwaktube said, “I became a dad in the warm spring,” adding, “He looks a lot like his mom. I’ll work hard. Thank you.”

Kwaktube had earlier drawn attention over online rumors that he was worth 10 billion won. Appearing on singer Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel last December, he denied the rumor, saying, “My net worth doesn’t even come close to 10 billion won.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.