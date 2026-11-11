'Dad, Cheer Up' Earned 30 Million Won a Month in Royalties... 'No Children's Song Has a Record Like This'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Han Su-seong, composer of the beloved children's song 'Dad, Cheer Up,' revealed that he once received more than 30 million won in royalties in a single month.

Composer Han Su-seong, who wrote 'Dad, Cheer Up,' appeared on the tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block' (hereafter 'You Quiz'), which aired on the 11th, and shared how one children's song turned his life around.

Asked about the royalties from 'Dad, Cheer Up,' Han Su-seong revealed that “there was a time in 2006 when at least 30 million won came in in a single month,” surprising viewers.

He expressed particular pride, saying, “It’s not even a pop song, and there probably isn’t another children’s song with a record like this.” He also drew attention by revealing that 'Dad, Cheer Up' accounts for about 80% of all the royalties he currently receives.

According to Han Su-seong, 'Dad, Cheer Up' became an explosive hit after being used in a credit card company’s commercial in 2004. The commercial reportedly aired as many as 150 times a day for six months.

But behind the song that brought in tens of millions of won in royalties was a heartbreaking story. Han Su-seong said that he sold the first apartment he had bought in order to take over a recording studio. He used the 40 million won from the sale to set up the studio and moved with his family into a semi-basement apartment, but a year later the building went bankrupt, and he lost everything.

“There was nothing left to salvage. How sorry I felt for my family,” he recalled. “I had debts to pay and had to go to school, so I went to work in the morning and spent the evenings arranging music and giving lessons. I worked all day long.”

He added, “I wondered if there was a song for fathers like me who had failed and made mistakes. I put into it the words I wished my family would say to me. It wasn’t a song I wrote about the IMF; it was my story.”

In the end, the song he wrote during the hardest period of his life changed everything. As 'Dad, Cheer Up' became a national favorite, its royalties surged. Han Su-seong said he was able not only to pay off all his debts with the proceeds but also to move back into a nice apartment.

Meanwhile, Han Su-seong worked as an elementary school teacher for 40 years and composed more than 150 children's songs, including 'Dad, Cheer Up' and 'Kite Flying.' He also wrote 130 school anthems for elementary, middle and high schools across the country. In 2017, at the age of 61, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a singer and began busking in Gwangalli, Busan.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.