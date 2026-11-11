Lee Kyu-han promises fiancée Solbi a lavish wedding gift: “I’ll help you get a Silver Creator Award”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Kyu-han promised his bride-to-be, Solbi, a wedding gift.

A Shorts video titled “Is Solbi and Kyu-han’s wedding gift a Silver Creator Award?” was posted on Solbi’s YouTube channel.

Lee Kyu-han remarked, “Your subscriber count has really gone up. I heard it doubled.” The production team proudly said, “It’s over 60,000.” As wedding-related content featuring Solbi and Lee Kyu-han was posted, Solbi’s YouTube channel surpassed 80,000 subscribers as of the 11th.

Lee Kyu-han declared, “The Silver Creator Award is for reaching 100,000 subscribers, right? I promised. I’ll make sure you get a Silver Creator Award. It’s a wedding gift.” Solbi then revealed, “You said I should buy you a leather jacket if you got a Silver Creator Award,” leaving Lee Kyu-han flustered. He then appealed to subscribers, saying, “I want to wear a leather jacket. Please help,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Kyu-han and singer Solbi announced they would marry next April and received many congratulations. The two met on KBS Joy and KBS2’s Seeking Old Encounters. They did not become the final couple on the show, but began dating after it aired.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.