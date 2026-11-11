T.O.P bows his head and personally wins them back... CHOIDOT reverses its shutdown: “He reached out first; we’ll trust and support him again”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] CHOIDOT, the fan site for T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), a former member of BigBang, has decided to resume operations about a month after announcing its closure. T.O.P reportedly changed the fans’ minds by personally conveying his sincere feelings to them.

On the 11th, CHOIDOT released a lengthy statement through its official social media account, saying, “After much thought and hesitation, we have decided to reopen CHOIDOT.”

The administrators said, “After announcing that we would end operations, we spent days in silence that were longer and deeper than ever before. We had spent nearly half our lives supporting Choi Seung-hyun, so bringing things to an end was far heavier and more painful than we had expected.”

They revealed in particular that T.O.P had reached out first. “At a time when it felt like everything might fall apart, T.O.P reached out to us first,” the administrators said. “He once again found the courage to share his feelings. Through his heartfelt words, we were able to meet again the Choi Seung-hyun we had first come to love in 2006.”

They added, “The agency also responded to the disappointments and hopes we had expressed through announcements and apologies. Everything may not change overnight, but we intend to trust the process once more and see how it unfolds.”

They also apologized for reversing their announcement that they would end operations. The administrators explained, “Our feelings when we decided to leave then, and our choice now to return, were both sincere. Now that we have confirmed each other’s sincerity, our desire to be together again was stronger than anything else.”

They added, “We realized that our feelings had not changed at all in 20 years. We still love the sincerity of Choi Seung-hyun as a person and the music he shares with us.”

Earlier, on October 9, CHOIDOT announced that it would end nearly 20 years of operations. Launched in August 2006, the fan site is one of the best-known sites to have supported T.O.P since the early days of his career.

At the time, the administrators said they were disappointed by the lack of communication from T.O.P and his agency, the evasion of responsibility, and what seemed to be an attitude that took fans’ dedication for granted. They pointed out that, with no proper official channel for communication in place, the fan site had to take on everything from inquiries from overseas fans and album promotion to practical tasks related to fan support.

They also said there had been problems communicating with the agency during the cancellation of an exhibition planned to mark the release of T.O.P’s solo album, which fell through partly because of poor ticket sales.

As the controversy grew, T.O.P’s agency, Topspot Pictures, apologized for the lack of communication on October 10 and promised to improve. T.O.P later also apologized through social media on the 1st, saying, “I sincerely apologize to the CHOIDOT administrators and fans who were misunderstood and hurt because of me.”

With the fan site deciding to resume activities about a month after announcing its closure, the rift between T.O.P and his longtime fans has also reached a turning point toward reconciliation.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.