Crush ♥ Joy make a splash after six years of dating... Sweet duet sparks an “explosive response”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Crush and Red Velvet’s Joy thrilled fans with a surprise duet.

On the 11th, a live video of “Ppigeodeok,” performed with Joy, was released on Crush’s YouTube channel.

That day, Crush drew attention by singing his own song “Ppigeodeok,” which featured IU, with Joy, his publicly known girlfriend. The two performed the song together, creating a sweet atmosphere.

Joy drew attention by holding Crush’s pet dog Do-yu close in her arms throughout the song. As she comfortably continued singing with Do-yu in her arms, a glimpse of the couple’s affectionate everyday life could be seen.

Although their faces were not shown in the video, the two displayed remarkable chemistry through their voices alone. Their performance brought smiles even to viewers and conveyed the sweet atmosphere of a couple who are publicly dating.

Fans went wild over the surprise video the two shared. They responded, “Would you believe me if I said this is all I’ve been waiting for?”, “What’s the point of Pepero?”, “You can’t even see their faces, but this is the most heart-fluttering challenge so far,” and “Do-yu looks so comfortable—it makes me even happier.”

Meanwhile, Crush and Joy began publicly dating in August 2021.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.