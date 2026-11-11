Tae-Sung Choi turned down a fortune he could never earn in a lifetime of teaching... “I even developed a bald patch”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] History instructor Tae-Sung Choi revealed why he turned down a huge recruiting offer—a sum he could never earn, even over a lifetime in the teaching profession.

On the 11th, Tae-Sung Choi appeared on tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block, billed as “Korea’s leading history instructor,” and opened up about how he went from teaching to working as a history instructor, as well as important choices in his life.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk asked Tae-Sung Choi, “I heard you received an enormous recruiting offer from a major private academy. Did worrying about it even give you a bald patch?”

Tae-Sung Choi said that while he was working as a Korean history teacher at a high school, he received a recruiting offer from a major private academy with extraordinary terms.

He recalled, “I looked at the contract, and the signing bonus was enormous. It was more money than I could earn even if I spent my whole life teaching.”

At first, Tae-Sung Choi had been determined to firmly turn down any recruiting offer from the private education market. But when he was faced with a signing bonus beyond anything he could have imagined, he said, his resolve wavered.

Tae-Sung Choi confessed, “I’d already resolved, ‘If I get a recruiting offer, I’ll turn it down without hesitation,’ but I found myself already writing my name on the contract.”

He added, “As I wrote my name, I started to feel afraid. The moment I signed, my life would change,” and said he ultimately asked the academy to give him just one week to think it over.

His dilemma led to extreme stress. Tae-Sung Choi admitted, “On the sixth day, I was washing my hair and a lot of it was falling out. I was shocked. I guess I’d been under a lot of stress.”

What changed Tae-Sung Choi’s mind as he struggled between the huge signing bonus and his sense of duty as a teacher was the life of independence activist Udang Lee Hoe-young.

Tae-Sung Choi said, “Then I met someone: Udang Lee Hoe-young,” and explained, “His family was considered one of the most prestigious in Korea. But after Korea’s annexation by Japan, the family fell apart over the course of Japanese colonial rule.”

He continued, “I wondered why. It turned out they had a dream. They wanted those who were learning, at least, not to have to live as subjects of their colonized homeland.”

He said he wept as he reflected on Lee Hoe-young’s life and eventually tore up the huge contract. He chose his conviction to protect public education over money he could never earn in a lifetime.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.