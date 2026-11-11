After ending her “five-year separation” from Hong Hye-geol, Yeo Esther says, “I’m really satisfied,” and finds happiness in Turkey

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yeo Esther, a doctor and “300-billion-won CEO,” drew attention after showing how happy she felt for the first time in a while during a trip to Turkey with her husband, Hong Hye-geol.

On the 11th, Yeo Esther posted a short video on her social media titled “Has Yeo Esther, who couldn’t feel happiness, changed?”

In the video, Yeo Esther was enjoying a trip to Turkey with her husband, Hong Hye-geol. She expressed her satisfaction with the trip, saying, “Today, I’m really satisfied. I got to shop and eat delicious food.”

Hong Hye-geol remarked that they had focused on shopping and dining rather than sightseeing, saying, “We haven’t seen anything since we got here.”

Yeo Esther replied candidly, prompting laughter: “I don’t usually go sightseeing. What matters to me is the hotel, delicious food, and shopping.”

When the production team expressed surprise, saying, “Dr. Yeo Esther doesn’t often say she’s happy, so for her to say it like this...,” Yeo Esther shared an unexpected glimpse of how she really felt.

She said, “It’s not that I don’t often say I’m happy; it’s that I don’t feel happy very often. But the last time I went on a trip, I felt happy.”

She marveled at how different she was from before, adding, “I’ve never been like this. Coming to a foreign country and going out and about starting the very next day...”

Yeo Esther had previously drawn concern after revealing that she had suffered from severe depression. She made headlines with shocking remarks when she appeared on Disney+’s “Battle of Fates,” saying, “I’m picking a date to die every day” and “I don’t want to live.”

Now, many people are paying close attention after footage showed her saying she was happy and actively enjoying going out during this trip.

Meanwhile, Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol have ended the intermittent separation that lasted five years and are living together again.

Hong Hye-geol appeared on the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” last June and said his wife’s depression had been more serious than he expected, adding that they had ended their separation and had been living together since August 2025.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.