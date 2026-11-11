Kim Yoon-seok addresses feud rumors with The Chaser director Na Hong-jin: “Ha Jung-woo and I said, ‘Let’s see it through to the end’”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Yoon-seok personally addressed rumors of a falling-out with director Na Hong-jin that arose during the filming of The Chaser.

Kim Yoon-seok appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 11th, making his first appearance on an entertainment program in 39 years since his debut. He shared various behind-the-scenes stories about his acting career and his works.

That day, Kim Yoon-seok spoke about the rumor that he had argued with director Na Hong-jin while continuing to film The Chaser without sleeping for 40 hours.

Kim Yoon-seok dismissed the rumors of a falling-out, saying, “When I go, ‘Yap!’, director Na Hong-jin says, ‘Hyung, why are you doing that?’ We’re very close.” He then laughed and added, “All sorts of things come up among us.”

He also revealed what happened during the 40-hour overnight shoot. Recalling the scene, Kim Yoon-seok said, “It was the scene where Ha Jung-woo and I have our final duel. When you fight, there’s a tremendous amount of blood makeup, isn’t there?”

He explained, “We had to choose whether to stop midway and shoot the next day or keep going,” adding, “Ha Jung-woo and I said, ‘If you’re okay with it, we’d like to keep shooting until the end.’”

Although the long shoot had left both the actors and crew exhausted, it was Kim Yoon-seok and Ha Jung-woo who instead showed their determination to press on with filming.

Kim Yoon-seok said, “Doing the blood makeup again would have been even harder, and matching the continuity of the shots was no easy task,” adding, “Jung-woo and I said, ‘Let’s see it through to the end.’”

He recalled the grueling filming conditions, saying, “90% of The Chaser was filmed at night, it rained 60% of the time, and we were running 70% of the time.”

Kim Yoon-seok and director Na Hong-jin worked together on three films in all, starting with The Chaser, released in 2008, followed by The Yellow Sea in 2010 and The Wailing in 2016.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.