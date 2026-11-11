'Finding Genius' alum Jeon I-su personally explains being entirely edited out of Round 2 of 'The Ballad of Us': “My turn was just brief”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jeon I-su, the painter and writer who appeared on 'Finding Genius,' personally updated fans who expressed disappointment with his screen time after his appearance on SBS's 'The Ballad of Us.'

On the 11th, Jeon I-su posted a lengthy message and photos from his daily life on social media, beginning with, “Hello. It's me, I-su.”

“I'm grateful that so many people have been concerned about me and curious about me after I appeared on 'The Ballad of Us,'” he said. “A lot of people asked why I didn't appear in the Round 2 broadcast, so I'm posting a brief message.”

He went on to explain, “I'm doing very well. I worked hard to prepare for the Round 2 stage and sang, but I think there were many other beautiful pictures to put on the big canvas that is a TV broadcast.”

Jeon I-su added, “I hope you won't be too disappointed, since my turn was just a little brief or passed by in a flash.” He explained that although he had prepared for the Round 2 stage and sung, the broadcast did not show much of him.

Jeon I-su stressed that the moment he spent onstage mattered more to him than his audition result. “More than improving my ranking in the audition, that brief moment when I could convey my sincerity to someone by singing 'You, My Friend' felt like a miracle to me, and I was happy enough,” he said.

He also recalled his time on the show, saying, “I keep the warm concern from Uncle Cha Tae-hyun and the cheerful praise from Uncle Joo Woo-jae safely in my heart as beautiful jewels.”

He also expressed his determination to continue making music. Jeon I-su said, “I'll keep singing. The many people who have told me they found comfort in listening to my songs are the greatest prize for me,” and promised, “When the songs I've made come out, I'll show them to you one by one.”

He also said, “There are many things in the world that need to be judged, but I went there to hug people,” adding, “The place I originally wanted to stand was not on TV or onstage, but beside people's hearts.”

Finally, he ended his post by saying, “I'll slowly show you how great an impact one artist can have on this world. I hope everyone has a heartwarming day. Thank you. I love you.”

The accompanying photos showed Jeon I-su absorbed in his artwork and going about his daily life on public transportation. His update, showing him following his own path as a painter and writer, drew attention.

Meanwhile, in episode 2 of 'The Ballad of Us 2,' which aired last October 12, Jeon I-su gave a passionate performance of Patti Kim's 'You, My Friend' and secured a place in Round 2 with 118 votes out of 150. He ranked 19th overall in Round 1.

He later took part in the Round 2 competition, but his performance was not shown on the broadcast. Now that Jeon I-su has explained his screen time himself, attention is also turning to what he will do after the competition.

The Round 2 competition wrapped up in the broadcast on the 9th, and additional qualifiers from among the Round 2 contestants who were eliminated are expected to be announced in the broadcast on the 16th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.