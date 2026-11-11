Amid Controversy Over Celebrities Flaunting Their Wealth... Lee Sol-i, Wife of Park Sung-kwang, Enjoys an 80,000-Won Pizza Mukbang: “You’re Paying for the Ambiance”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, comedian Park Sung-kwang’s wife, drew attention after candidly revealing that a pizza at the upscale restaurant where she enjoyed a date cost 80,000 won.

On the 11th, Lee Sol-i shared an update, showing off a stylish date look that paired a glamorous fur coat with cute knee-high boots.

In the photos, Lee Sol-i is seen enjoying a leisurely meal at a restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. An affectionate caption alongside the photos—“Babe...♥”—also caught people’s attention.

But something else stole the spotlight: the food prices, which were higher than expected.

Speaking about the meal, Lee Sol-i candidly said, “An 80,000-won pizza... I guess you’re paying for the ambiance,” prompting laughter. Though surprised that a single pizza cost 80,000 won, she seemed to decide to enjoy the distinctive atmosphere of an upscale restaurant.

As controversies over celebrities and other well-known figures flaunting their lavish spending on social media—so-called “showing off their wealth”—continue to arise, attention is also turning to Lee Sol-i’s candid mention of the price.

Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang, who is seven years her senior, in 2020. The couple won many fans by sharing their newlywed life on the SBS variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.