“♥ Secretly selling Brand D luxury goods on Karrot without Yuna Kim knowing”—Ko Woo-rim says a new content idea could get him kicked out (“Radio Star”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ko Woo-rim said on “Radio Star” that he had made a new close friend thanks to Yuna Kim.

Jang Han-na, Kim Hyun-chul, Ko Woo-rim, and Harimu appeared as guests on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 11th.

Appearing for the second time after his previous visit, Ko Woo-rim said he had felt the power of terrestrial television: “I did a lot of regional performances from early in my career. Looking back at those early days, I wasn’t very well known outside our fan base. Recently, I’ve become a little more familiar to people.”

Asked about Yuna Kim’s reaction, he said, “When I appeared last time, we couldn’t watch it together, so we watched separately. When I got home, we watched the rerun together. Watching the last episode myself, I actually liked it more than I expected.” Yuna Kim also reportedly burst out laughing at his Choi Hong-man impression. Ko Woo-rim was pleased, saying, “The production staff watched the rerun together many times.”

Ko Woo-rim also said his low voice could be a drawback, lamenting, “Because of my voice, even casual remarks come across as serious.” He said his tone gets higher when he’s with friends and his wife, adding, “I get a little cutesy around my wife. My voice goes up a bit so I don’t seem like I’m trying to act all serious.” He demonstrated a sweet, semi-polite way of speaking.

Ko Woo-rim said he had gained a close friend thanks to Yuna Kim. “I’ve gotten close to Kangnam. Lee Sang-hwa and Yuna were already close from their days as athletes. I thought they’d be really happy to meet someday, and they got the chance to meet on a variety show. When they met, they both said, as if on cue, ‘We finally meet!’ and immediately hit it off. I saw the look in Kangnam’s eyes then—it was like he was saying, ‘You have a hard time too, don’t you?’ I wasn’t, though.”

Kim Gura asked if Ko Woo-rim had considered making YouTube content like Kangnam’s, designed to surprise Lee Sang-hwa. Ko said, “When I was in the military, the ‘without Lee Sang-hwa knowing’ content was popular. A junior soldier told me it would be fun to make content like Kangnam’s. For example, my wife is an ambassador for a luxury brand, Brand D, so I could secretly sell its goods on Karrot; or, since she’s a coffee model, drink a different brand of coffee. He suggested content like that. But when I imagined it, I thought I might get kicked out. I only imagined it.” His remarks made everyone laugh.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.