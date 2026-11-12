“Stop with the over-the-top comments that cross the line,” Ko Woo-rim says he didn’t know about Yuna Kim’s warning: “She was worried her husband might feel bad” (‘Radio Star’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ko Woo-rim of ‘Radio Star’ spoke about his wife Yuna Kim’s post warning people.

Jang Han-na, Kim Hyun-chul, Ko Woo-rim and Harimu appeared as guests on MBC’s ‘Radio Star,’ which aired on the 11th.

Ko Woo-rim, who is in his fifth year of marriage and says he has never gotten angry at his wife, said, “I’ve never gotten angry. She only scolds me when I’ve done something wrong, so there’s no room for me to argue back. When things build up, I keep quiet. I read the room and do the dishes or give her a massage. My wife really loves massages. Since she got a lot of massages while playing sports as a child, she finds them soothing even when I press fairly hard. I think speaking kindly is one of the important virtues. She seems to understand that I want to speak kindly in everyday life, rather than doing it poorly and then getting it right just once.”

Kim Gu-ra asked, “Do you think you’ll still be the same even after 20 years?” and Ko Woo-rim replied, “I think I can.” He added, “Recently, my wife asked people on social media to refrain from fawning comments such as ‘Pay more taxes.’ She wrote that she wanted to stop seeing comments that crossed the line for three years. I found out about it later. I think she was being considerate, worrying that her husband might feel bad,” he said gratefully.

Ko Woo-rim said he was preparing for his first tour of the Americas in three years and shared his excitement: “I’ll start with year-end performances here at home, then head to the Americas starting in January next year. I now have the chance to greet Korean fans in the United States and international fans.”

Kim Gu-ra asked, “Do you also bring back souvenirs for Yuna?” Ko Woo-rim replied, “My wife isn’t really the type to expect things like special gestures. Still, she likes it when I give her something. We’ll have to be apart for almost two months. It feels like being apart during my military service.”

Kim Gu-ra then asked, “You don’t want her to make a surprise visit either?” Ko Woo-rim replied, “If she did, I’d take good care of her.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.