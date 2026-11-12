Miss A’s Min to Finally Speak Out on ‘Suzy Bullying Rumors’? “I’ll Share What I Couldn’t Say Before”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Min, formerly of the group Miss A, announced her return to activities and greeted fans for the first time in a while.

On the 11th, Min shared an update on her social media, saying, “I’ve made up my mind to start again. I’m working hard to get ready, building up my YouTube, Instagram and TikTok one by one.”

She added, “There’s so much I want to show you soon, and I’ll slowly share, one by one, the things I haven’t been able to talk about all this time. Please look forward to it!” signaling that she would be stepping things up in earnest.

Miss A (Fei, Jia, Min and Suzy), which Min was formerly a member of, debuted in 2010 with the single “Bad But Good” and earned widespread public affection with numerous hit songs, including “Touch,” “I Don’t Need a Man” and “Only You.”

However, after Jia’s contract renewal fell through in 2016, Min left agency JYP Entertainment in 2017, and the group began the process of officially disbanding.

Photo: Fei of Miss A’s Instagram

During the group’s activities, rumors of Suzy being bullied by the other members and of discord among them repeatedly surfaced as her profile as an actress was rising. Suzy was seen apart from the other members on broadcasts, and reports that the members had not attended the premiere of one of her films were noted; the rumors of discord showed no sign of fading.

In particular, Fei and Jia, Miss A members, attended Min’s wedding, but Suzy was the only one who did not appear. This prompted rumors of discord involving Suzy and claims that she had been bullied to resurface among fans.

As Min says she plans to “talk about things she couldn’t before,” the group’s past has also come back into the spotlight, fueling fans’ curiosity.

Meanwhile, Min held a wedding ceremony with a businessman outside the entertainment industry last June.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.