Pregnant alone while KCM was in the military... Wife kept secret for 15 years breaks down in tears: “I was immature”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] KCM’s wife recalled what she had to endure for her husband and finally burst into tears. KCM, too, bowed his head, feeling sorry.

The KBS2 variety show The Return of Superman, which aired on the 11th, showed KCM heading to the Philippines on a honeymoon with his wife and three children.

After keeping his wife and children out of the public eye for a long time, KCM was finally able to spend a special time with his family after holding a wedding ceremony.

As they enjoyed their happy honeymoon that day, his wife recalled a difficult period in the past. “There were times when things were hard for us, too,” she said, carefully broaching the subject.

She then revealed, “I was pregnant with our daughter all by myself when you went into the military, too.” Her husband began his military service while she was pregnant with their first child, leaving her to handle everything on her own.

His wife recalled, “I was at an age when I was still immature, and the whole situation felt so sad. Back then, it also weighed on me that I had to handle everything alone, unofficially, rather than being publicly recognized as his wife.”

Because she could not publicly reveal that she was KCM’s wife, she had to endure pregnancy, childbirth and raising their child on her own.

His wife tried to smile as she said, “I don’t want to regret this. I have to get through it, even if it’s hard,” but eventually burst into tears she had been holding back.

“I want to stop crying, but whenever I think about that time, the tears come,” she sobbed. KCM, who had been watching her by her side, comforted her by silently handing her a tissue.

KCM, too, could not hide how sorry he felt. “I was sorry. I think she cried because she remembered the things that upset her during such a radiant and beautiful time of her life, and the things she couldn’t talk about and had to suffer through alone,” he said, empathizing with his wife.

He continued, “She went through so much after meeting me, and now that I’m finally seeing my wife smile and look at ease, I felt sorry.”

After taking a long while to compose herself, his wife regained her smile. “We’re happy as a family of five now. I wondered if a day like this would ever come, but here it is, now that I can picture it,” she said.

KCM said, “I feel like I’ve lived this life well,” and his wife, too, expressed her tender feelings for her husband: “I hope things will be a little less hard for you.”

KCM and his wife, Bang Yewon, welcomed their first daughter in 2012, but various circumstances, including KCM’s military service and a failed business, kept them from holding a wedding ceremony at the time. They became legally married after registering their marriage in 2021 and welcomed their second daughter in 2022.

In December last year, they welcomed a third child, a son, making them a family of five. They later held their wedding ceremony last month, marking a new beginning as a married couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.