Kim Yoon-seok is smitten with 24-year-old Seogi: “I thought I’d regret it if I missed out”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Yoon-seok revealed how he came to request an appearance on YouTube himself, admitting that he was a devoted fan of singer Seogi.

A video of Kim Yoon-seok appearing as a guest and chatting was released on Seogi’s YouTube channel on the 11th. Kim also drew attention that day when he revealed on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block that he was a fan of Seogi.

“This is the most nervous and shaky I’ve ever been on a filming day,” Seogi said that day, adding, “My mind has gone completely blank.” She expressed her excitement about meeting Kim Yoon-seok. Kim had contacted the production staff first to say he wanted to appear.

“I’ve known Seogi since Sing Again,” Kim Yoon-seok said. “I kept looking up her singing performances. I was surprised to see that her voice wasn’t just beautiful—she could even sing with a powerful shout.” He praised her.

He also revealed what had ultimately turned him into a fan of Seogi. “I was traveling all over the country for drama filming, and the travel times were so long. That’s when I started watching Shooting Stars in earnest,” Kim Yoon-seok said. “I saw Seogi playing for FC Ballad Dream and kept looking her up and watching her whenever I was traveling.”

“I was so grateful that she made the long travel times less boring. That gave me the courage,” he said, explaining why he personally asked her to appear on YouTube.

Kim Yoon-seok’s extraordinary devotion as a fan even surprised Seogi. He remembered that she used her left hand when celebrating after scoring a goal. When Seogi exclaimed, “I didn’t even know that,” Kim laughed and said, “You can imagine how much I’ve watched.”

Kim Yoon-seok also knew Ballad Dream’s match results by heart. He vividly recalled everything from the 3-2 comeback win over Wonder Woman after trailing 0-2 to the final against FC Giants.

“I started filming in April, so I watched for almost six months. Sometimes I watch videos of Seogi scoring a goal ten times,” he said. “I could stay up all night talking about Ballad Dream,” he added, drawing laughter.

He also revealed that he takes screenshots of Seogi’s expressions in goal-scoring scenes that he likes and saves them. When Seogi was surprised and asked, “My expressions?”, Kim described the expression she had made at the time, showing himself to be a devoted fan.

Kim Yoon-seok also spoke about people he had long wanted to meet, ever since he was a child. “I’ve loved songs and comics since I was young. I thought that when I grew up, I absolutely had to meet Song Chang-sik and Huh Young-man,” he said. “I met Song Chang-sik through C’est Si Bon and Huh Young-man through Tazza.”

Then, looking at Seogi, he confessed, “The third is Seogi. I felt I couldn’t let the chance to meet Seogi pass me by. I thought I’d have no regrets if I met her before it was too late.” Seogi was moved, exclaiming, “That’s incredible.”

Seogi, born in 2002, is a singer-songwriter who debuted in 2020 with the single “Assignment.” She drew attention on JTBC’s audition program Sing Again 2 for her clear, pure voice and guitar-playing skills. She later became a member of FC Ballad Dream on SBS’s Shooting Stars, where she also showed off her impressive soccer skills and earned the nickname “soccer genius.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.