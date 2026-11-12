“Grant me bail so I can fight world star Kim Soo-hyun”... Kim Se-ui protests, shouting in court

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun appeared as a witness at the trial of Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. (Hover Lab), who was indicted and detained on charges of spreading false information about him. The two did not face each other directly in court, despite the closed-door testimony lasting a full four hours and 30 minutes.

On the 11th, the 26th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Hyun-kyung, held the first hearing for Kim Se-ui, who was indicted on charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation) and the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.

Kim Soo-hyun arrived at the court at around 1:40 p.m. that day. However, instead of using the first-floor entrance where reporters were waiting, he came in through an underground passage and did not appear before them.

The examination of Kim Soo-hyun as a witness began at around 2:40 p.m. and continued until 7:10 p.m., lasting about four hours and 30 minutes. Citing reasons including the protection of the victim’s privacy, the court closed the witness examination to the public and cleared the courtroom of spectators.

In particular, the court decided that Kim Soo-hyun might have difficulty testifying fully in front of Kim Se-ui, and took steps to ensure the two would not meet face-to-face. Kim Se-ui therefore watched the witness examination from a separate listening room.

Kim Se-ui strongly objected, saying, “I also have the right to question the witness directly” and “You won’t even let me ask questions.” The court rejected his request, telling him to submit questions through his lawyer.

Before the closed-door witness examination, Kim Se-ui’s side denied all the charges in the indictment. His lawyer said, “We deny all the charges,” and argued, “The facts alleged are not false, and we also verified the relevant materials with the bereaved family and others.”

Appearing in court in a green prison uniform, Kim Se-ui also took the opportunity to speak directly and request release on bail. He appealed, “Today is an important day, when Kim Soo-hyun is being questioned as a witness, but while I’m detained, I can’t verify any materials or conduct reporting,” and, “Please grant me bail as soon as possible so I can engage in a fair legal battle in court with world star Kim Soo-hyun.”

He also denied the charge that he manipulated an audio file of the late Kim Sae-ron using artificial intelligence (AI), saying, “There was no manipulation or editing of any kind.” He went on to argue, “Unless you’re a time traveler, you couldn’t have manipulated it with AI two months before the exposé broadcast and one month before Kim Sae-ron passed away.”

At one point, when Kim Se-ui raised his voice, the court had to intervene, telling him, “Don’t shout.”

Kim Se-ui was indicted and detained in June on charges of spreading false claims through YouTube broadcasts and press conferences last year, including that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late Kim Sae-ron for about six years when she was a minor, and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side for her to repay a debt had caused her death.

He also faces charges of defaming Kim Soo-hyun by distributing a file in which Kim Sae-ron’s voice had been manipulated using generative AI, and of publishing Kim Soo-hyun’s private photos without permission, among other allegations. Kim Se-ui’s side denies all the charges. Citing mental health issues and other reasons, Kim Se-ui has applied for bail on the 8th of last month.

After the four-hour-and-30-minute closed-door witness examination ended that day, the trial was reopened to the public and wrapped up at around 7:30 p.m. The court plans to resume the hearing on the 13th and complete the remaining witness examinations by the 4th of next month.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun’s side has filed for an injunction against Kim Se-ui, seeking the removal of Hover Lab YouTube videos containing defamatory material and a ban on their publication, and is currently awaiting the court’s decision.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.