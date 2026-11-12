“You can hear the double chin in his voice”... Go Kyung-pyo’s face has gotten fuller again: “I’m back up to 90 kg”

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Go Kyung-pyo cheerfully opened up about gaining weight again after a rebound.

On the 11th, Go Kyung-pyo appeared by phone on the YouTube channel VIVO TV, where he talked with Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook about dieting and weight management.

When dieting came up that day, Song Eun-yi mentioned Go Kyung-pyo, saying, “There’s someone whose before-and-after transformation is unmistakable.”

Song Eun-yi, who worked with Go Kyung-pyo on the tvN variety show “Sixth Sense,” recalled, “Go Kyung-pyo’s face changed every week as they filmed ‘Sixth Sense.’ But by the last day of filming, he showed up slim again.”

She burst out laughing, adding, “When he had a bob throughout filming, he gave me a Choi Yang-rak vibe, but once he got a proper haircut, he looked like an actor again.”

Go Kyung-pyo was then connected by phone, and Kim Sook asked, “Are you the happy Kyung-pyo or the unhappy Kyung-pyo right now?” He candidly replied, “I’m carrying extra weight right now.”

Mentioning that he had lost weight by the final shoot of “Sixth Sense,” he explained, “I’d lost about 4 kg, and then I went to London.”

When Song Eun-yi and Kim Sook reacted with surprise, saying, “There’s nothing to eat in London,” Go Kyung-pyo countered, “It was really delicious.” He went on to express how much he enjoyed the food in London: “The UK doesn’t have many traditional foods, so restaurants from other countries seem to have really flourished.”

Go Kyung-pyo eventually admitted, “So I came back having hit 90 kg again.” He had gained about 4 kg during the trip. Hearing this, Kim Sook joked, “It feels like I can hear the double chin in your laugh right now,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

That day, Go Kyung-pyo also spoke candidly about how he manages his weight for different projects. “If a role calls for me to look good, I lose weight to the low 80-kilogram range, or even into the 70s,” he said.

Kim Sook was surprised to hear that he could lose at least 10 kg, and Go Kyung-pyo explained, “It’s difficult to do in a short period. I start preparing when I’m choosing a script for a project.”

Asked how long it takes to lose 10 kg, he revealed, “If I really set my mind to it, I can lose at least 10 kg in about two months,” showing his professionalism as an actor.

He added that although “fasting can help me lose weight faster,” he refrains because it can put too much strain on his body.

Meanwhile, Go Kyung-pyo has often been singled out as an actor whose appearance changes dramatically before and after dieting. Now synonymous with the “before-and-after-getting-paid” transformation, he sports a sharp jawline and handsome looks while working on a project, but during breaks, his fuller appearance and happy smile have drawn attention for their approachable charm.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.