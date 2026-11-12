Lee Kyung-sil’s Daughter Opens Up About Real-Life Conflict with Her Mother: “I’ve Even Thought It Might Be Better Not to Talk” ('Our Mom')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedienne Lee Kyung-sil and her daughter showed their real-life conflict.

On the 11th, a video titled “The High-Energy Mother-Daughter Duo Shows Up to Take Over Ichon-dong Han River Park” was posted on the YouTube channel “Our Mom Lee Kyung-sil.”

Lee Kyung-sil and her daughter enjoyed a date at Han River Park. The two sat side by side, feeling the night breeze. Son Su-a carefully opened up to her mother about her concerns. “In my position, I can’t turn down the work that comes my way. It’s all an opportunity. But when I actually take on several jobs, I feel like I end up accomplishing nothing,” she said. Lee Kyung-sil replied, “That’s how you find your own work.”

When Son Su-a said she felt bad about taking on several performances at once, Lee Kyung-sil advised, “But it’s not going to last indefinitely, is it? They cast you knowing that was the situation.” However, Son Su-a’s expression gradually grew more serious as she listened to Lee Kyung-sil. Son Su-a said, “It’s not that I don’t know the solution. I’m talking about it, but if we go straight to a solution, there’s nothing to discuss,” adding, “I’m not asking you to do anything for me. When I talk to Mom, it feels like all she gives me are the right answers. I just want to share the frustration I’m feeling,” expressing her hurt.

The difference in their personalities had left her frustrated with the way they communicated. Lee Kyung-sil reflected, “It’s because I’m not good at communicating,” and Son Su-a said, “This is a difference in our personalities. I think many mothers and daughters have trouble understanding each other.”

In a voice-over, Son Su-a confessed, “I think I was longing for closeness with my mom. Even now, at 33, I still throw tantrums at her,” adding, “I’ve sometimes thought that because my mom and I have different personalities, we might actually get along better if we didn’t talk. My mom is the person I’ll have the most conversations with for the rest of my life, but I didn’t want to just give up,” revealing her innermost thoughts.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.