Season 22's Ok-sun: “My ex-husband paid child support on the condition that he never show up again for the rest of his life” (“Class A Jang Young-ran”)

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Ok-sun from “Class A Jang Young-ran” looked back on her difficult years as a single mother.

On the 11th, a video titled “A life at rock bottom: I’m Solo Season 22’s Ok-sun, who even went through a paternity suit as a single mother, reveals her miraculous turnaround story for the first time” was posted on the YouTube channel “Class A Jang Young-ran.”

Kyung-su and Ok-sun met on SBS Plus’s “I’m Solo” Season 22 divorced-singles special and became a married couple. Ok-sun, who had been raising her son alone as a single mother, said, “It was very hard. The hardest thing was the child support lawsuit. He refused to pay child support, saying the child wasn’t his. We weren’t legally registered as married. To prove it, someone from the court comes to pull out the child’s hair. Because he was a baby, the roots wouldn’t come out, so they took a whole clump. It was mentally very hard at the time.”

Ok-sun said, “Of course, paternity was confirmed, but the condition was that he would never show up again for the rest of his life, and I received the money in a lump sum. I thought I might spend it little by little if I kept it, so I took out a loan and bought a house to protect the money for my baby.”

Ok-sun, who reportedly fled alone to Jeju to give birth, said, “My parents opposed it. That was why I ran away, too. No one supported me. Even a close friend told me not to, and I felt I couldn’t keep listening to people say that. I thought I had to run away somewhere no one knew me.” She also confessed, “With depression added to the mix, I thought that if something happened to me, maybe it would be better to go to Jeju for a trip and end things there.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.