Jang Do-yeon and Heo Kyung-hwan stand side by side, and their “5-cm height difference” makes hearts flutter... “I’ve felt a spark before”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Jang Do-yeon and Heo Kyung-hwan bickered over their 5-cm height difference and even revealed a subtle sense of excitement toward each other, bringing laughter.

On the 11th, Jang Do-yeon, Heo Kyung-hwan’s close friend of 20 years, appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel ggzz’s “Be Happy with Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrases,” hosted by Heo.

That day, Heo Kyung-hwan asked Jang Do-yeon, “What does 5 cm feel like?” Jang replied nonchalantly, “It’s just 5 cm,” but Heo expressed his disappointment, saying, “For me, 5 cm is a dream. I feel like you’ve always been rather indifferent about height, Do-yeon.”

Heo then revealed that he is 168.8 cm tall and asked Jang Do-yeon, “How much height could you give me?” Jang coolly replied, “I could give it all to you. How many centimeters taller do you want to be?” making everyone laugh.

Earlier, Heo Kyung-hwan appeared on Jang Do-yeon’s YouTube channel “Salon Drip” and mentioned a comment saying the two of them looked like Tom Holland and Zendaya. In fact, 174-cm Jang Do-yeon and 168.8-cm Heo Kyung-hwan had a heart-fluttering height difference of about 5 cm, like Zendaya and Tom Holland as a couple.

Heo joked, “It’s beautiful and gives people hope to see a short man succeed in love with a tall woman.” Jang Do-yeon chimed in, saying, “You could be Korea’s Tom Holland too,” but Heo bashfully replied, “I’m a little late for that.”

As a romantic mood developed between them, Heo Kyung-hwan even fanned himself to cool his face. The atmosphere grew even more charged when they brought up an online comment saying, “Jang Do-yeon and Heo Kyung-hwan are more heart-fluttering than Jang Do-yeon and Son Suk-ku.”

Heo Kyung-hwan put Jang Do-yeon on the spot, asking, “When you’ve stood next to me, have you not felt a flutter for even one second?” Heo himself blushed after asking, bringing laughter.

Jang Do-yeon then revealed, “This is the first time I’m saying this publicly. Since my debut in 2007, there was a time when I felt a spark watching Heo Kyung-hwan,” raising his hopes.

But her answer took an unexpected turn. Jang Do-yeon added, “When I look at the crown of Heo Kyung-hwan’s head, my heart flutters so much. I can look at it like a drone, wondering, ‘Is your hair loss okay?’” Her remark sent the room into fits of laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.