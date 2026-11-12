Ju Ji-hoon Opens Up Amid Costume Controversy Over ‘The Remarried Empress’: “Is This Really What I Wore?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Ju Ji-hoon opened up about his thoughts on the bold costumes in ‘The Remarried Empress.’

On the 11th, the YouTube channel MMTG posted a Shorts video titled ‘Ju Ji-hoon’s Costume Controversy (?).’

JaeJae brought up Ju Ji-hoon’s costumes in ‘The Remarried Empress’ and asked, “I heard you wondered, ‘Is this really what I came out wearing?’”

Ju Ji-hoon vented, “Every time I come out wearing one of the prepared outfits, I wonder if this is even possible, if it’s okay for it to be this sheer. Where is the line for an emperor’s dignity—at the solar plexus or the navel?” JaeJae exclaimed, “It was cut so low, all the way to the navel,” then asked about the standard for the costumes: “Why is it sometimes at the solar plexus and sometimes at the navel?”

Ju Ji-hoon then joked, “Homewear falls below the solar plexus. For official occasions, it rises above the solar plexus.”

The recently released Disney+ original ‘The Remarried Empress’ was reportedly made with a production budget of several tens of billions of won, raising expectations even before its release. But immediately after it came out, it became the focus of controversy over the underwhelming quality of its costumes and props. In particular, Ju Ji-hoon’s costumes as the emperor drew harsh criticism, with some saying they looked “like a trot singer’s” and “like ‘Surprise,’” and others arguing that they made it harder to get immersed in the series.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.