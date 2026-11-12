“Turns out, it was the room next door”... Kim Jin-pyo recounts witnessing shooting at German hotel firsthand

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jin-pyo has shared his harrowing experience of being at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, and having to evacuate in an emergency.

On the 10th, Kim Jin-pyo shared several photos on his social media along with an account of what happened during the shooting he experienced in Hamburg, Germany.

Kim Jin-pyo said he suddenly heard gunfire while getting ready to leave his accommodation. He explained, “I stepped out of my room to check out, but a police officer carrying a gun was standing in front of the elevator. He put a finger to his lips to signal me to be quiet, then motioned for me to go back into my room.”

He continued, “I panicked for a moment and fumbled for my key card. I went back into my room and looked out the window. The peaceful scene was gone, and it looked as though the hotel was being sealed off.”

Kim Jin-pyo confessed that he was still gripped by intense fear even after returning to his room at the police’s direction. “In case they stormed into my room, I took refuge in the bathroom,” he said. “A stretcher appeared. The room was still under control, and no one was leaving the building.”

Recalling the moment the gunshots rang out, he said, “I heard four shots. They sounded so close. I ran frantically into the bathroom and locked the door.” He continued, “I could feel adrenaline surging through me like crazy,” vividly describing the extreme tension he felt at the time.

The photos Kim Jin-pyo shared showed police officers and paramedics dispatched to the area around the hotel. They also captured a drone filming the outside of the building.

He said he belatedly realized that the center of the shooting was right next to his room: “The drone positions itself in front of me and keeps filming only the room next door. That’s when I realized. Oh, it was the room next door.”

After restrictions were lifted, Kim Jin-pyo made it safely to the airport. Sharing news about the local shooting, he said, “Anyway, this incident today was so shocking that I’m honestly still a little worked up and feel like it could leave me with some kind of trauma.”

A shooting did indeed take place on the 10th in HafenCity, Hamburg, Germany, leaving two people injured and three dead. According to local media, including Germany’s public broadcaster Tagesschau, a 68-year-old man opened fire in a building in HafenCity, Hamburg, injuring a 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old employee of a security company.

Police later found the suspect dead in a hotel room inside the Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg’s famous concert venue. Police believe the suspect took his own life after committing the crime.

During the investigation, the bodies of the suspect’s 65-year-old wife and 90-year-old father-in-law were also found at his residence in Eningen unter Achalm, southern Germany. Local police believe the suspect killed them before traveling to Hamburg and committing further crimes.

Kim Jin-pyo debuted in 1995 as a member of the group Panic and went on to work as a solo singer and broadcaster. He also made a name for himself as a race car driver and gained popularity as the host of XTM’s car-themed variety show Top Gear Korea.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.