ADOR vs. Danielle: Seventh Hearing in 33 Billion Won Lawsuit—Can the “Min Hee-jin Is Irreplaceable” Claim Be Resolved?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The legal battle between NewJeans’ agency ADOR and former member Danielle continues.

A seventh hearing in ADOR’s damages lawsuit, seeking around 33 billion won from Danielle, her family, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin (now CEO of ooak records), will be held on the 12th before Seoul Central District Court Civil Division 31.

In November 2024, NewJeans declared it would pursue activities independently, saying its exclusive contract had been terminated because of ADOR’s breach of contract. The court, however, ruled that the exclusive contract between ADOR and NewJeans remained valid, and the members also said they intended to return to ADOR.

ADOR said Danielle bore significant responsibility for the incident, notified her that it was terminating the exclusive contract, and filed a damages lawsuit seeking around 43 billion won. It later adjusted the amount sought to around 33 billion won.

In the ongoing legal battle, Danielle’s side argued that ADOR was delaying the lawsuit by failing to properly submit appraisal materials and other documents, and was even blocking the future of the still-young Danielle.

ADOR’s side, by contrast, countered that it had never deliberately delayed the lawsuit. It also explained that it had already provided most of the materials it could submit, while some materials were difficult to obtain because they involved trade secrets or confidentiality obligations.

The assessment of former CEO Min’s contribution to NewJeans also emerged as a key issue. Min’s side argued that “Min Hee-jin’s value as a creator cannot be replaced” and that NewJeans could not be evaluated by the same criteria as other artists.

ADOR’s side, however, argued forcefully: “It makes no sense to say revenue would be zero without Min Hee-jin. Given how much experience the members have gained, it is hard to say that a single producer would have a decisive influence on them, as with rookie idols.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.